Second Harvest Receives $5K from Home Savings
October 16, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley has received $5,000 from the Home Savings Charitable Foundation. The money will go toward the food bank’s warehouse expansion.

Last year, Second Harvest distributed a record 10.5 million pounds of food, a figure executive director Michael Iberis expects to meet again this year.

“Due to the increase in the amount of food being stored and distributed into the community, we need to expand our warehouse in order to efficiently continue our operations,” Iberis said in a release.

Home Savings, a subsidiary of United Community Financial Corp., has assets of approximately $2.5 billion and operates 35 banking offices, 13 loan offices and three wealth management offices across Ohio, western Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

For more information on the Second Harvest Food Bank, visit MahoningValleySecondHarvest.org.

