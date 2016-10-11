Dr. Ray’s Presents ‘Sideshow of Science’ Tomorrow

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Geologist Dr. Ray Beiersdorfer promises an evening of entertainment and knowledge in a one-man performance in which “science facts and carnival flair meet head-on.”

“Dr. Ray’s Amazing Sideshow of Science: A Trip Through Earth’s Spheres” takes place at 7 p.m. tomorrow at Youngstown State University’s Cushwa Hall, Room B100.

The show has been performed at LawnCon, the Grey to Green Festival, and at OH Wow’s Silly Science Sunday in September.

Beiersdorfer’s performance will take the audience around Earth’s spheres – the atmosphere, hydrosphere, biosphere and lithosphere. The show is free and open to the public.

The show is part of a speaker series sponsored in part by the James Dale Ethics Center and NextGen Climate Action. The series meets each Wednesday at 7 p.m. and concludes Nov. 16.

Future programs include a screening of “We The People 2.0” on Oct. 19 and a screening of Josh Fox’s documentary “How To Let Go Of The World And Love All The Things Climate Can’t Change” on Oct. 25.

Beiersdorfer has received the YSU Distinguished Professorship Awards in Scholarship, Service, and Teaching. He also won the YSU University Scholars Provost Award for Teaching and the National Science Teachers Association Ohaus Award for College Science Teaching.

