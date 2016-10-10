Seminar Oct. 27 on Design of Effective Mail Pieces

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Steel Valley Postal Customer Council is offering a seminar Oct. 27 on the design of effective mail pieces. Leading the seminar is Erv Drewek, manager of postal affairs for Graphic Communications of Hudson.

His presentation will be followed by that of Harry Meyers, U.S. Postal Service district manager of marketing.

The seminar is an opportunity to learn the art of designing an effective mail marketing piece to attract more business using the U.S. Postal Service. Unlike social media, television and radio, almost every potential customer goes to his or her mailbox.

The Steel Valley Postal Customer Council fosters a close working relationship between the Postal Service and business mailers by sharing information and exchanging ideas about new and existing Postal Service products, services, programs, and procedures that affect business mailers.

Registration for the seminar begins at 9:30 a.m., with Drewek’s presentation at 10 a.m. A networking session will follow the presentations. The seminar will be held in Melnick Hall at Youngstown State University, and the cost per person is $15. To register, go to this website.

