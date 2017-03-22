Seven Seventeen Begins Serving KOFE April 1

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio – Beginning April 1, the Seven Seventeen Credit Union is offering KOFE (pronounced “coffee”), a product of Consolidated Credit, to its members, the credit union announced Tuesday.

KOFE, the acronym for Knowledge of Financial Education, replaces the credit union’s Balance Financial Fitness program, Seven Seventeen Senior Vice President Eric Lanham said. Lanham heads its marketing department.

KOFE is more digital friendly, Lanham said, in part because it provides “online access to financial education modules” such as improving one’s credit score, setting and adhering to a budget and the ins and outs of buying a residence.

Members have free online access to recorded seminars and articles that will make them better-informed consumers, Lanham said, and the infographics on the KOFE site are “more attuned to the digital age.”

Members of the credit union should go to kofetime.com/sscu.

One can log onto the KOFE website from nearly anywhere with a PC, tablet or smartphone, Lanham said. Offered are webinars, interactive tools and courses, financial calculators, podcasts and videos and quizzes.

In addition to recorded webinars, members can sign in and listen to “a real-time webinar,” also free.

And they have free access to financial coaches from 3 to 6 p.m. Sundays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and by appointment from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. They can call toll-free at 1-844-321-2984 to talk to a financial coach or schedule an appointment through the website.

Consolidated Credit, based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., works exclusively with credit unions.

