Share the Love Campaign to Benefit Akron Children’s

0 0 0 0

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Through Jan. 3, Boardman Subaru will donate $250 for every new car sold to the customer’s choice of five charities as part of its Share the Love campaign. Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley was chosen as the local charity that will be supported.

Along with Akron Children’s, the available charities are the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Make-A-Wish, Meals on Wheels America and the National Park Foundation.

Over the past two years, the fundraising campaign has raised more than $62,000 for Akron Children’s Hospital, Boardman Subaru owner Rob Fellman said in a release.

“Subaru believes in giving back to their local community, and Boardman Subaru is proud to support Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley, our local charity partner for the Share the Love campaign,” he said.

For more information, contact Boardman Subaru at 888 454 1407.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.