Sharon Regional Health System Names New President

SHARON, Pa. – Sharon Regional Health System has named Joseph S. Hugar as its new president.

Hugar, who is originally from Franklin, Pa., brings decades of senior level health care administration experience to his new role at Sharon Regional, according to the announcement.

He replaces Jason Roeback, who returned to his hometown of Erie to assume a role at St. Vincent Hospital.

In the release, Hugar said he welcomes the opportunity to relocate closer to his hometown and to help advance the new model of health care delivery being introduced at Sharon Regional since it recently became affiliated with Boston-based Steward Health Care System.

“Sharon Regional Health System offers the Shenango Valley access to high quality medical care and has more than 120 years of service to this area,” Hugar said. “I’m excited for the future of Sharon Regional, particularly as the hospital evolves and integrates into the new model of world class, affordable, community-based health care delivery being pioneered nationally by Steward Health Care.”

Hugar previously served as president and CEO of Holy Family Medical Center and Presence Life Connections in the Chicago area. He has held senior leadership positions at Kindred Healthcare in New England and HealthSouth in Pennsylvania. He earned his master of science in health services administration from Gannon University in Erie.

