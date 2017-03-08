DailyBUZZ

Sharon’s Comeback Anchored in Clay

Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Email this to someone

March 8, 2017: When Circle K Studios Christian Kuharik first moved to downtown Sharon, there were more vacant spaces that stores. Now, his classes are full and downtown is booming.

 

 

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

You may also like:

More from Our Gurus

More from Our Problem Solvers

Dearing Compressor Works with Trade Schools to Solve Problem

with Becky Wall

Good Benefits Help Keep Good Employees

with George Morris

John Moliterno
Northeast Ohio Development and Finance Authority

with John Moliterno

Dee McFarland
National Healthcare Access

with Dee McFarland

Jason Lukz
W3 Wealth Management, LLC

with Jason Lukz