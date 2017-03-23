Shenango Chamber Seeks Nominations for Phoenix Awards

0 0 1 0

SHARON, Pa. — The Shenango Valley Chamber is accepting nominations through April 7 for Phoenix Awards 2017. Winners in the nine categories will be honored May 18 at The Corinthian Banquet Hall and Event Center here.

Nominations are based on the performance of the nominees in 2016. To be eligible for nomination for any of the Phoenix Awards, an individual, business or organization must have a physical location in the Shenango Valley, must do business in the Shenango Valley or must be a member in good standing of the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce. Any individual, business or organization that is a member of the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce may submit nominations for any or all of the Phoenix Recognition Awards.

Award categories and descriptions are as follows:

New Business Startup Award. This is in recognition of sales and employee growth in a recently established business (18 to 36 months) in all business sectors and with any number of employees or for any company or organization that acts as a catalyst for new business startup.

Entrepreneur Award. This award recognizes sales and employee growth in a recently established business (24 to 48 months) which provided innovative and creative products or services. Includes all business sectors and any number of employees.

Innovation Award. This category recognizes efforts to increase sales and employee growth through diversification or product/service development and includes all business sectors and all levels of employment.

Growth Small Manufacturing. Sales and employee growth in the manufacturing field is honored here. Sales and employee growth must be represented in the local market area. Growth comparisons are reserved for comparisons between the previous calendar year and the year prior (i.e., 2017 awards are 2016 vs. 2015) Small manufacturing is reserved for for-profit companies whose employment levels are less than 50 FTEs.

Growth Large Manufacturing. This award recognizes sales and employee growth in the manufacturing field. Sales and employee growth must be represented in the local market area. Growth comparisons are reserved for comparisons between the previous calendar year and the year prior (2017 awards are 2016 vs. 2015). Large manufacturing is reserved for for-profit companies whose employment levels exceed 50 FTEs.

Growth Small Service. Recognizes sales and employee growth in the retail/service field. Sales and employee growth must be represented in the local market area. Growth comparisons are reserved for comparisons between the previous calendar year and the year prior (2017 awards are 2016 vs. 2015). Small Service is reserved for for-profit or non-profit companies or organizations whose employment levels are less than 25 FTEs.

Growth Large Service. This recognizes sales and employee growth in the retail/service field. Sales and employee growth must be represented in the local market area. Growth comparisons are reserved for comparisons between the previous calendar year and the year prior (2017 awards are 2016 vs. 2015). Large Service is reserved for for-profit or non-profit companies or organizations whose employment levels exceed 25 FTEs.

Nonprofit/Service Organization Award. This category is for nonprofit organizations that exemplify dedication to the community and the clients they serve. The mission is consistent with improving the overall quality of the community and serves clients in the Mercer County area.

Beautification Award. This recognizes a business or organization that contributes to the community pride of the Shenango Valley through continued property maintenance, facade renovation, facility improvements or expansion, etc.

To get nomination forms, email info@svchamber.com. Nominations must be submitted by mail or in person to the Shenango Valley Chamber offices no later than April 7.

