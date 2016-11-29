Shenango Chamber Sets Holiday Luncheon Dec. 8

SHARON, Pa. – The Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its annual holiday luncheon Dec. 8 at the Corinthian Banquet Hall & Event Center.
The celebration, which is open to the public, will feature a holiday brunch, photo booth, visit by Santa Claus, performance by the Shenango Valley Chorale, a mini-marketplace for shopping, treats and a chance to win giveaways.
Tickets are $25 per person, Guests are invited to bring an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots for the chance to win a large Christmas stocking filled with gifts sponsored by Morris Chiropractic.
Those interested are invited to register by emailing mandy@svchamber.com. More information about the event is available here.
