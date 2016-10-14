Shenango Chamber Names Lisac ‘Ambassador of Year’

0 0 0 0

SHARON, Pa. — The Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce will honor Michael Lisac, owner of Warehouse Sales in Sharon, as its Ambassador of the Year at the chamber’s annual dinner Nov. 3.

Lisac has put a new face on downtown by having a huge American flag painted on the side of the former Army-Navy building on East State Street (READ STORY).

“We are putting an emphasis on community service along with doing good business in the Shenango Valley,” said Sherris Moreira, executive director of the chamber in announcing the awards. “Michael Lisac’s reputation for giving back to his community by being a large part of the downtown Sharon revitalization movement is phenomenal.

The chamber also will honor Aware Inc. of Mercer County as its Service Organization of the Year. The organization is a “major mover in changing the culture surrounding domestic violence in the county and even across the state,” Moreira said.

The annual dinner will take place at Avalon Golf & Country Club @Buhl Park in Hermitage. The (cash bar) cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. The cost is $75 per person.

The event will include a musical performance by the Labra Brothers, a brief talk by Todd DePastino of the Veteran’s Breakfast Club of Pittsburgh and a tribute to the late Diane Daffin, the former CEO of Daffin’s Candies.

Guests are also invited to bring small toiletries to be donated to veterans in need via MilitaryShare, a program of Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County and clients of AWARE Inc., Partners in the Prevention of Violence.

Those interested in attending the dinner can contact the chamber office at 724 981 5880 or email info@svchamber.com for ticket information.

