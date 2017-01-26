Shenango Chamber to Host Forecast Breakfast Jan. 31

0 0 0 0

SHARON, Pa. — The Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its inaugural 2017 Shenango Valley Forecast Breakfast Jan. 31 at Avalon Golf & Country Club @ Buhl Park in Hermitage. The event will feature stakeholders from the education, medical, business development and quality of life/tourism sectors who will share brief “forecasts” of their plans for 2017, officials said.

In light of some of the challenges facing the community, including retail store closings at the Shenango Valley Mall and the potential for closing of the Mercer County prison, the breakfast is intended to share with the public some of the positive plans, events and business expansions and developments expected in the coming year.

Speakers include Don Morrison of eCenter@Lindenpointe; Karen Winner-Sed of Water Fire; Tom Roberts of HopeCAT center; Jo Anne Carrick of Penn State Shenango; Don Owrey of UPMC Horizon; and Randy Seitz of Penn-Northwest Development Corp. Also at the event will be a special presentation of grants to some local art organizations including the city of Sharon and Community Theater of Sharpsville.

Registration and networking will take place from 8 to 8:15 a.m., followed by a breakfast buffet until 8:45 a.m. and the presentations from 8:35 to 9:25 a.m. The cost, including breakfast, is $25.

For more information or to RSVP, call 724 981 5880.

