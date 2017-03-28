Shenango Chamber to Host Forum on Summer Events

0 0 0 0

SHARON, Pa. – The Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce is inviting businesses to learn about the summer events happening in the city this summer and how best to prepare to capitalize on the event market.

The agenda for the meeting, which will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Cravings Café, will feature brief overviews of Spring Fling, Father’s Day Car Show, Small Ships Revue, WaterFire Sharon 2017 and other events.

The program also will feature a question-and-answer session moderated by the Shenango Valley Chamber and a brief overview of how to prepare, plan and partner to get the most out of the events.

Food will be available for purchase at Cravings.

For more information, visit the event Facebook page.

