Shenango Valley Chamber Holds Annual Dinner Nov. 8

SHARON, Pa. – The Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual dinner Nov. 8 at Park Inn by Radisson. Jim Landino of JCL Development will be honored as the Shenango Valley Business Ambassador of the Year and Buhl Park in Hermitage will be honored as Shenango Valley Champion Organization of the Year.

“Jim Landino’s commitment to the revitalization of the city of Sharon and the surrounding area is an inspiration to everyone who meets him. And Buhl Park’s new direction has resulted in more than a half-million visitors to the Shenango Valley in 2016 with even more this year,” said Sherris Moreira, the chamber’s executive director, in a news release.

Landino, along with his fiancée, Jen Krezeczowski, and his development team, are in the process of renovating and moving businesses to downtown Sharon. Most recently, Actionable Insights digital marketing firm moved into the former Applegate building.

Other businesses in the works include LuluBeans Café inside the former Petrini Insurance building and a mixed-use business co-working and event space inside the former Buhl Armory and Julia F. Buhl Girls Club. Sunbelt Transformers resides in the former Sunshine Society building that JCL renovated several years ago.Other plans include partnering with Penn State Shenango to help provide student housing.

“We are trying to help create a cultural renaissance in the city of Sharon, using it as a driver to help push the blight out of this town and change how the area views Sharon and its downtown,” Landino said.

New initiatives in Buhl Park to attract visitors include the installation and renovation of multiple facilities including Julia’s Café, Cabin Café at the Performing Arts Center, Gift Shop in Buhl Casino, the Tennis Center, the pool and aqua climbing wall and the updated disc golf course. New recreational events that include Grand Prix of Cycling, Half-Marathon, Winter Fest and Rockin’ Concert Series.

“The park is in better condition and now offers more opportunities, programs and events than ever before,” said Gary Hinkson, president of Buhl Park Corp.’s board of directors and the city manager of Hermitage.

Besides recognizing the honorees, guests at the dinner will enjoy a creative cocktail hour that features stations with local startups, Buhl’s disc golf and Random Acts of Artists, as well as a special live music performance Grant Street Exit.

Those interested in attending the dinner can contact the chamber office at 724 981 5880 or email info@svchamber.com for ticket information.

