Simply Slavic Accepting Applications for Vendors

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Organziers of the seventh annual Simply Slavic festival are seeking vendors for the festival, held noon to 11 p.m. June 17 in downtown.

The festival has room for 15 food vendors and 10 marketplace vendors who make authentic Slavic crafted goods, art and food. New vendors will be assigned spaces on a first come-first served basis.

Returning vendors must register by April 15 and new vendors can apply after this date. Questions will be answered at any time.

For more information, contact info@simplyslavic.org or call 330 509 0754.

