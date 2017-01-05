Slice of the Valley Pizza Contest Returns Feb. 18

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio – The Rotary Club of Warren’s third annual Slice of the Valley pizza competition will be held Feb. 18 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren. The contest, held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the pizza contest will support Rotary International projects to help the victims of acid attacks in Africa, as well as Project Play, a local effort to provide children in southwestern Warren with safe play spaces.

Two trophies will be awarded at Slice of the Valley: the People’s Choice Award and the Judges’ Trophy. Last year’s competition featured a dozen pizzerias from around the area.

Tickets for the competition are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 6. Tickets are available at SliceOfTheValley.com, from Warren Rotarians and at the door. For more information, call the Warren Rotary at 800 323 3547 or at the Slice of the Valley Facebook page.

