Soap Gallery Holds Pop-Up Art Event Friday
August 23, 2017

August 23, 2017
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – NEXT Best Art presents “Limoncello,” a pop-up cocktail hour, featuring a live cello performance by Scott Burns and live painting by Daniel Rauschenbach from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at The Soap Gallery, 117 S. Champion St.

The event is free and open to the public, including light refreshments and a cash bar. 

“We are working to create economic opportunities for artists here locally and to create a forum upon which we can present Youngstown, as a creative community, to the world,” Courtney Waskin, executive director of NEXT Best Art, said. 

NEXT Best Art’s goal is to connect artists from around the world to the Youngstown-Warren region while highlighting the resources available here.

For more information, go to NEXT Best Art’s Facebook page.

