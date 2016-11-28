Software Company Develops Energy Purchasing Website

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A portfolio company of the Youngstown Business Incubator based in Avon has developed a new website that allows consumers to make more informed decisions about choosing their suppliers of electricity and natural gas.

Dennis Giancola, born and reared in Youngstown and a graduate of Youngstown State University, presented his idea to the YBI in 2014, then formed Energy Deals LLC and energypricechoice.com, a website that enables users — both residential customers and businesses — to compare and access the best prices for their energy needs.

According to a press release issued by Energy Deals, the venture “epitomizes what deregulation was intended to accomplish: create competition, present competitive prices and let the consumer decide.”

Over the last two years, the company has worked with the YBI and JumpStart in Cleveland to launch its business. The company has gone through its proof-of-concept stage, and has partnered with nonprofits, trade groups and others to bring the program to the attention of the public.

“Deliberate preparation has resulted in the delivery of the best conceivable technology to provide residential consumers and small businesses the opportunity to employ an unbiased, well-researched method of acquiring very competitive energy prices every single day of the year,” the company said.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.