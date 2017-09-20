Getting Ahead

Solvesky Recognized by Forbes in ‘Top Next Generation’
By Blank | September 20, 2017

Katie Solvesky, a financial adviser in the Canfield office of Merrill Lynch, recently was named to the Forbes magazine’s inaugural list of America’s Top Next Generation Wealth Managers.  Solvesky began her wealth management career with Merrill Lynch in 2001. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Youngstown State University. She resides in Boardman.

