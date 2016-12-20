Southern Park Mall Names New Manager

0 0 0 0

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Brian Gabbert is the new manager of Southern Park Mall, the mall’s managing company, Washington Prime Group, announced Monday.

Gabbert’s responsibilities include operations, leasing, business development, retail and marketing.

“We are excited to have Brian lead our dynamic team to maintain Southern Park Mall’s continued success,” said Washington’s regional vice president, Greg Fleser, in announcing the appointment. “His extensive experience will be a great asset as we broaden Southern Park Mall’s appeal and presence within the local community.”

Most recently, Gabbert was general manager at Cary Town Center in Cary, N.C. He has a B.A. in business administration from Cleary University in Howell, Mich.

Southern Park Mall is home to more than 120 retailers, including Dillard’s, JC Penney, Sears, Buckle, H&M and American Eagle Outfitters. Also on the malls property are Tinseltown Cinema and several restaurants.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.