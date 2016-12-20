Company News

:
Southern Park Mall Names New Manager
By Blank | December 20, 2016

December 20, 2016
Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Email this to someone

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Brian Gabbert is the new manager of Southern Park Mall, the mall’s managing company, Washington Prime Group, announced Monday.

Gabbert’s responsibilities include operations, leasing, business development, retail and marketing.

“We are excited to have Brian lead our dynamic team to maintain Southern Park Mall’s continued success,” said Washington’s regional vice president, Greg Fleser, in announcing the appointment. “His extensive experience will be a great asset as we broaden Southern Park Mall’s appeal and presence within the local community.”

Most recently, Gabbert was general manager at Cary Town Center in Cary, N.C. He has a B.A. in business administration from Cleary University in Howell, Mich.

Southern Park Mall is home to more than 120 retailers, including Dillard’s, JC Penney, Sears, Buckle, H&M and American Eagle Outfitters. Also on the malls property are Tinseltown Cinema and several restaurants.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

You may also like:

More from Our Experts

Greg Smith
Greg Smith Leadership
Click for Bio
Sam Boak
Boak & Sons Inc.
Click for Bio
Dr. Lance Grahn
Kent State University at Trumbull
Click for Bio
Jim Klingensmith
L. Calvin Jones
Click for Bio
Lee DeRose
YESCO Electrical Supply, Inc.
Click for Bio
Adam Aebischer
Aebischer's Jewelry
Click for Bio
July
Expert
Click for Bio
Stuart Gibbs
Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County
Click for Bio
Tim Petrey
HD Davis CPAs, LLC
Click for Bio
Bob Gearhart Sr.
DCW Group
Click for Bio
November
Expert
Click for Bio
December
Expert
Click for Bio