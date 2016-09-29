Spaghetti Lunch at St. Pat’s Features Local Meat

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Beginning Oct. 2, St. Patrick Church in Youngstown will host spaghetti lunches using locally sourced meat on the first Sunday of each month. The lunches will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and meals can be carried out or eaten in.

The meals will be hosted through April 2, 2017.

This year marks the fourth year of the church, 1420 Oak Hill Ave., using local meat, Rev. Edward Noga said in a release. In total, the luncheons have generated more than $15,000 for local farmers. This year’s supplier is Premium Pastured Meats in Alliance.

“It’s good to see organizations like St. Pat’s commit to local farmers so that I can help feed my community good, wholesome food while also providing for my family,” Premium Pastured Meats owner Seth Sharp said in a release.

Sharp and St. Patrick Church are both members of Lake to River Food Cooperative, which coordinates orders and deliveries of locally grown meats and produce.

“Our goal is to make it easier for organizations like St. Pat’s and even individuals to choose local,” said Lake to River manager Gianna Cioffi. “By building these types of relationships, we are helping our local economy and strengthening our communities in northeastern Ohio.”

For more information on the spaghetti lunches, call St. Patrick Church at 330 743 1109. For more information on Lake to River, call 330 530 1480.

