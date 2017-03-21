Program on Ohio Ethics Law Set for March 29

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio – The Northeast Ohio Development and Finance Authority will host a training session on Ohio ethics law at 10 a.m. March 29.

The finance authority is the economic development division of the Western Reserve Port Authority.

Susan Willeke, education and communications administrator with the Ohio Ethics Commission, will present “Can I Do That? Ohio Ethics Law” at at the Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center. Public office holders are urged to attend.

The objectives of the two-hour session will include:

Understanding how to identify and avoid potential conflicts of interest.

Understanding ethics prohibitions related to public contracts.

Identifying potential post-employment requirements.

Learning about general assistance from the Ohio Ethics Commission.

To attend, RSVP to Sarah Lohn at 234 288 9696 or via email at sjackson@westernreserveport.com by Friday.

