Spicer to Keynote Shale Insight Conference

PITTSBURGH – Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary, will be the closing keynote speaker for Shale Insight, an industry conference Sept. 27 and 28 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center here.

The conference is presented by the Marcellus Shale Coalition, the Ohio Oil and Gas Association and the West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Association.

Spicer’s appearance at the event is among his first since leaving his White House post, according to an email announcing his speech. His appearance continues the industry conference’s “tradition of attracting top-rate keynote speakers,” said David Spigelmyer, Marcellus Shale Coalition president.

“Sean’s level of experience and insight into the current landscape in Washington is second to none, and we’re grateful to have him give what will be one of his first major speaking engagements since leaving government,” Spigelmyer said.

Spicer, who was President Donald Trump’s first press secretary and served as his communications director, resigned his White House post in July and officially left last week.

