‘Spirit of the Valley’ Photo Winners Showcased Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The public is invited to a reception Dec. 13 to view winning entries in the “Spirit of the Valley Photo Contest. The event will take place at The Soap Gallery on Champion Street here.

The initial entries for what is planned to be an annual event were submitted by local amateur and professional photographers. Contestants were given the opportunity to have their work selected to become part of the permanent collection on display at the Mahoning County Juvenile Courthouse.

Entries were judged on the basis of creativity, photographic quality, and effectiveness in conveying the beauty and/or unique character of Mahoning County and include images of various cultural events, monuments, architecture and the unique flora and fauna of the Valley.

Winning entrants in specific categories will receive a monetary prize. Those attending the reception are welcome to meet and congratulate the winners and stay for refreshments at the free event.

The reception invitation is issued by the Mahoning County Juvenile Court Advisory Board, Judge Theresa Dellick and The Soap Gallery

The reception hours are 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

