Sracic Lectures on American Conservatism in Europe

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Paul Sracic, professor and chair of Politics and International Relations at Youngstown State University, is in Ireland and Belgium this week for a series of lectures.

The trip includes a presentation during the “Creative Minds: Exploring Conservatism America” event at the residence of U.S. Ambassador Reece Smyth in Dublin. Sracic will be joined in the presentation by James Fallows, European editor of The Atlantic.

The event, which will focus on the people and ideas shaping conservativism in America, is expected to draw more than 100 attendees.

In 2015, the U.S. Embassy in Dublin launched a series of events called Creative Minds, which invites thought-leaders to creatively engage with Irish audiences.

Sracic will also speak at Maynooth University and Trinity College in Dublin, the Institute of International and European Affairs in Dublin, and at the National University of Ireland in Galway.

Sracic, who holds a doctorate and master’s in political science from Rutgers University, is a frequent guest and interviewee in international news media, from CNN and NPR to the Washington Post and USA Today. A 2009 Fulbright Scholar in Japan, he has lectured at universities and embassies in Japan, China, Belgium, South Korea, Lithuania and Latvia.

SOURCE: YSU News Center