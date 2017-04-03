St. Clairsville Chamber to Help Home Savings Cut Ribbon

0 0 0 0

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio – Home Savings Bank Regional President Rick Hull and the St. Clairsville Chamber of Commerce officials will cut the ribbon at 9 a.m. Friday that officially opens the bank office at 107 Plaza Drive, Suite A.

The office, formerly a branch of Premier Bank & Trust, opened a week ago as Home Savings Bank. Hull was president and CEO of Premier Bank & Trust.

In a prepared statement, Hull said, “Our team is excited to join Home Savings and about the expanded offerings that are now available to our customers. Home Savings has already shown strong commitment to our employees, clients and communities.”

Home Savings, a subsidiary of United Community Financial Corp., is a member of the chamber of commerce.

