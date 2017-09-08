St. E’s Boardman to Open Ambulatory Pharmacy

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital today cut the ribbon to announce “Meds to Beds,” an initiative centered on a new ambulatory pharmacy that will provide prescription medications and at-home therapies to patients before they are discharged.

The pharmacy will open next month upon the completion of agreements with insurance providers, officials said. It is named in honor of Sr. Margaret Mary Siegfied, who served Mercy Health-Youngstown for 69 years managing pharmacies at St. Joseph Warren and St. Elizabeth Youngstown hospitals. Now retired, she still serves weekly as a volunteer at Mercy Health.

The Meds to Beds program not only enhances convenience, it also improves outcomes, said Genie Aubel, president of St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

“When patients leave the hospital with initial medications in hand, they have one less thing to worry about while healing. They’re also more compliant with care plans, a key element in successful recovery, patient safety and the reduction of hospital readmissions,” Aubel said.

The ambulatory pharmacy was funded by the Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley.

In addition to its role in equipping hospital patients with discharge medications, the pharmacy will be accessible to the community and open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pictured cutting the ribbon are St. E’s Boardman President Genie Aubel, Mercy Health-Youngstown CEO Don Kline, Sister Margaret Mary Siegfried, Mercy Health Foundation President Paul S Homick Jr. and Barry Shick, pharmacy director.

