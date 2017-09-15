Economic Development

:
Statewide Unemployment Rises to 5.4%
By Blank | September 15, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Ohio’s unemployment rate in August was 5.4%, up 0.2% from both a year ago and a month prior, the latest data from Ohio Department of Job and Family Services show.

Nationally, the U.S. unemployment rate was 4.4%.

The number of unemployed workers in Ohio rose 11,000 to 311,000 in August. Over the past year, the number of unemployed in the state has risen 29,000 to 282,000.

Non-agricultural employment rose to 5,545,200 in August, up from 5,540,000 last month. In goods-producing industries, employment rose thanks to increases in the construction and manufacturing industries, which gained 1,900 and 1,600 jobs, respectively. In the services sector, gains were seen in hospitality (6,600 jobs) and education and health (3,800) fields, while losses were found in the transportation and utilities (4,500), businesses services (1,000) and financial (400) areas.

Year over year, the number of non-agricultural jobs grew 57,100, highlighted by gains in construction and manufacturing, of which 8,100 and 2,100 jobs were added respectively. The private services sector added 50,800 jobs over the same period.

