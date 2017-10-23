Steward Hospitals to Be Rebranded as Medical Centers

0 0 6 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The four local hospitals operated by Steward Health Care System are being rebranded as part of their integration into the Steward system.

The rebranding will include updated logos and signage for all four, and modifications to the names of three of them.

Formerly operated as ValleyCare Health System of Ohio, the four hospitals – Northside Medical Center in Youngstown, Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital in Howland Township and Sharon Regional Health System in Sharon, Pa. – were acquired from Community Health Systems Inc. in May.

The planned hospital title updates include:

Trumbull Memorial will become Trumbull Regional Medical Center

Northside will become Northside Regional Medical Center

Sharon Regional will become Sharon Regional Medical Center

Hillside will retain its current name.

Each of the hospitals will receive updated logos and signage over the coming months. Online listings of the hospitals will be updated through a Steward technology partnership with Yext, a company specializing in search engine marketing and data maintenance.

“This is about much more than just updating hospital titles,” said Josh Putter, Central Division president of Steward Health Care. “It is a reflection of Steward’s commitment to ensure these hospitals continue to serve as a vital resource to patients in every corner of the regions they serve.”

Steward’s service availability and physician network also will grow regionally in Ohio and Pennsylvania as they have in other states, meaning better access, higher quality and more coordinated care for patients, he continued. “Our regional approach will provide area patients greater access to Steward’s life-saving medical technology and world-class direct care services – all in the communities where patients live,” he said.

One of the first major technology investments being brought to the Ohio and Pennsylvania hospitals for the benefit of local patients by Steward is a new, advanced electronic health record system. Training on the system has already begun, and the technology is expected to go live in the Ohio and Pennsylvania facilities by July 2018.

Pictured at top: Northside Medical Center in Youngstown will be rebranded as Northside Regional Medical Center.

