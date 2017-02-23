Awards & Events

:
Stories of Faith and Marketplace at March 23 Event
By Blank | February 23, 2017

February 23, 2017
Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Email this to someone

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The C.S. Lewis Institute of Northeast Ohio will host a business luncheon titled “Stories: The Intersection of Faith & Marketplace” on March 23. The event will be held at Mr. Anthony’s Banquet Center in Boardman.

Participants will be able to network and connect with others in the local business community, hear from guest storytellers and panelists about their personal stories of success, challenge and inspiration, enjoy a complimentary lunch and leave inspired and encouraged by the experiences shared.

The host is Brad Walker, vice-president of Beard Pension Services. Storytellers and panelists include Jo Anne Brashen, investment adviser, Voya Financial; Katie Glatzer, owner, Body Temple Fitness Studio; Bruce Jeffries, optometrist, Jeffries Eye Care; Brandi Osborn, Callos Resource; Dan Osborn, city director, C.S. Lewis Institute-Northeast Ohio; Kelcie Schiraldi, personal trust administrator, Farmers Trust Co.; and Katie Swain, partner, McConnell Marketing.

The luncheon is free, but registration is required and seating is limited. To register, visit this website.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

You may also like:

More from Our Experts

Sam Boak
Boak & Sons, Inc.
Click for Bio
Greg Smith
Toastmasters
Click for Bio
Dr. Lance Grahn
Kent State University at Trumbull
Click for Bio
Jim Klingensmith
L. Calvin Jones & Co.
Click for Bio
Lee DeRose
YESCO Electrical Supply, Inc.
Click for Bio
Adam Aebischer
Aebischer’s Jewelry
Click for Bio
Jason Wurst
Tele-Solutions, Inc.
Click for Bio
Stuart Gibbs
The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County
Click for Bio
Tim Petrey
HD Davis CPAs, LLC
Click for Bio
Bob Gearhart Sr.
DCW Group
Click for Bio
November
Click for Bio
December
Click for Bio