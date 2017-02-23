Stories of Faith and Marketplace at March 23 Event

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The C.S. Lewis Institute of Northeast Ohio will host a business luncheon titled “Stories: The Intersection of Faith & Marketplace” on March 23. The event will be held at Mr. Anthony’s Banquet Center in Boardman.

Participants will be able to network and connect with others in the local business community, hear from guest storytellers and panelists about their personal stories of success, challenge and inspiration, enjoy a complimentary lunch and leave inspired and encouraged by the experiences shared.

The host is Brad Walker, vice-president of Beard Pension Services. Storytellers and panelists include Jo Anne Brashen, investment adviser, Voya Financial; Katie Glatzer, owner, Body Temple Fitness Studio; Bruce Jeffries, optometrist, Jeffries Eye Care; Brandi Osborn, Callos Resource; Dan Osborn, city director, C.S. Lewis Institute-Northeast Ohio; Kelcie Schiraldi, personal trust administrator, Farmers Trust Co.; and Katie Swain, partner, McConnell Marketing.

The luncheon is free, but registration is required and seating is limited. To register, visit this website.

