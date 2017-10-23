Company News

:
Strike Ends at Harbison Plant in Windham
By Blank | October 23, 2017

October 23, 2017
Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Email this to someone

WINDHAM, Ohio — HarbisonWalker International and Local 8565 of the United Steelworkers Union have reached an agreement to end the three-week work stoppage at its manufacturing plant here.

Members of the union ratified a new collective bargaining agreement that the company said in announcing the settlement “will continue to provide above-market wages and attractive benefits to workers who live in the Windham community. Throughout the process, the company was committed to working with our labor partners to meet their needs, while addressing several factors in the marketplace that are challenging its competitiveness.”

About 80 workers walked off their jobs Oct. 1. after rejecting a contract offer. The collective bargaining agreement expired Sept. 15. HarbisonWalker supplies refractory products at 19 manufacturing plants in North America, Europe and Asia. The company is based in Pittsburgh.

 

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

You may also like:

More from Our Experts

Bob Gearhart Sr.
DCW Group
Click for Bio
Tim Petrey
HD Davis CPAs, LLC
Click for Bio
Stuart Gibbs
The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County
Click for Bio
Jason Wurst
Tele-Solutions, Inc.
Click for Bio
Adam Aebischer
Aebischer’s Jewelry
Click for Bio
Jim Klingensmith
L. Calvin Jones & Co.
Click for Bio
Dr. Lance Grahn
Kent State University at Trumbull
Click for Bio
Sam Boak
Boak & Sons, Inc.
Click for Bio
Greg Smith
Toastmasters
Click for Bio
November
Click for Bio
December
Click for Bio