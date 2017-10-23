Strike Ends at Harbison Plant in Windham

0 0 0 0

WINDHAM, Ohio — HarbisonWalker International and Local 8565 of the United Steelworkers Union have reached an agreement to end the three-week work stoppage at its manufacturing plant here.

Members of the union ratified a new collective bargaining agreement that the company said in announcing the settlement “will continue to provide above-market wages and attractive benefits to workers who live in the Windham community. Throughout the process, the company was committed to working with our labor partners to meet their needs, while addressing several factors in the marketplace that are challenging its competitiveness.”

About 80 workers walked off their jobs Oct. 1. after rejecting a contract offer. The collective bargaining agreement expired Sept. 15. HarbisonWalker supplies refractory products at 19 manufacturing plants in North America, Europe and Asia. The company is based in Pittsburgh.

