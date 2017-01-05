Struthers Superintendent to Be Youngstown Schools Operations Chief

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Joseph Nohra Jr. has resigned as Struthers City Schools superintendent to become chief of operations for Youngstown City Schools, Krish Mohip announced Wednesday night.

Nohra, who will be paid $115,000, assumes his new post Jan. 23. He submitted his resignation to the Struthers school board when it met in special session last night. He has been superintendent since Dec. 1, 2012.

The assistant superintendent, Pete Pirone, also principal of the middle school, was named interim superintendent. Pirone, an administrator in the system 17 years, will remain interim chief through the end of the school year, the Struthers board said in its announcement of Nohra’s resignation.

“Joe brings his comprehensive experience as a long-time Valley educator and administrator to the city schools,” said Mohip, CEO of city schools, in a prepared statement. “We need someone with an in-depth knowledge of the inner workings of a vital school system coupled with a vast understanding of instruction. Joe more than fits the bill.”

For Nohra, his new post is a return to the system where he began his career in education professional roots.

“It is an amazing honor to return to the Youngstown City Schools where I began my career as a special education teacher at Hillman Junior High School,” he said in his prepared statement. “I appreciate the wonderful opportunity to work with Mr. Mohip and many talented staff members at Youngstown City Schools. I look forward to working with the children and families in Youngstown and I firmly believe in giving a 100% effort toward the success of Youngstown City Schools.”

Nohra fills the vacancy created by the departure of Harry Evans, who retired late last year.

Nohra will be responsible for overseeing the maintenance of city schools buildings and grounds. Mohip tapped Nohra because of his knowledge and experience as an administrator and expects to draw on that “comprehensive experience.”

