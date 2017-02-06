Students Complete Oak Hill’s Raspberry Pi Class

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Oak Hill Collaborative has completed its new class of 15 certificate graduates from its successful Raspberry Pi program.

The program teaches middle- to high school age children how to build and program their own Raspberry Pi microcomputer, an inexpensive, credit-card sized computer that plugs into a TV and monitor along with a keyboard/mouse.

The computer can be used in electronics projects, and for many of the things that a desktop personal computer does, such as spreadsheets, word-processing, browsing the internet and games.

During the four-week course, students learned to assemble, configure and install wireless internet on their Raspberry Pi through a series of workshops by instructors Mike Perry and James Dittrich. At the end of the course, students could take home their own fully functioning RPi computer.

“We want to make sure that all our neighborhood kids have a chance to develop skills in these areas, and we hope this course will inspire students to pursue further involvement in STEM-related education and employment opportunities,” said Pat Kerrigan, Oak Hill Collaborative executive director.

This was Oak Hill Makerspace’s first Raspberry Pi program for 2017. Several more are planned throughout the year.

For more information or to get on the waiting list for future Raspberry Pi program, visit the Oak Hill Collaborative website, email oakhillcollaborative@gmail.com or call 330 518 5884.

