Students Give YSU High Marks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Freshmen and seniors at Youngstown State University gave the university high marks in student experience and educational activities, according to a survey by the National Survey of Student Engagement.

The survey measures academic challenge, learning with peers, experiences with faculty and campus environment. Nationwide, 557 colleges and universities participated, with more than 311,000 students responding to the survey.

The survey polled 475 freshman and 642 at YSU in the spring semester of 2016. According to the survey, 86% of freshmen and 83% of senior rated their experience at the university as excellent or good. Those marks are higher than ratings at other peer institutions and up from the last time Youngstown State took the survey in 2013.

In addition, 86% of freshmen and 80% of seniors said they would “definitely or probably” attend YSU again, an increase from 2013.

“This survey is further evidence that YSU provides a quality education and campus experience that students find to be valuable,” President Jim Tressel said in a release.

Added Provost Martin Abraham: “The survey also reveals many areas in which we need to improve. We will continue exploring best practices in order to ensure the success of all our students.”

The university’s Office of Assessment will host a series of “Lunch and Learn” sessions to focus on specific parts of the survey. They will be held in Room 3049 of Jones Hall 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on the following dates:

March 15, Global Learning and International Experiences.

March 22, First Year Experiences & Senior Transitions.

March 29, Experiences with Faculty.

April 5, Learning with Peers.

April 12, 2017, Campus Environment.

April 19, Academic Challenge.

April 26, Diverse Conversations and Experiences.

Those interested in attending any of the sessions can RSVP here.

