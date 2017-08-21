Students Return to YSU for Fall Semester

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Youngstown State University kicks-off a new academic year this week as fall semester classes start Wednesday and students partake in a variety of Welcome Week activities.

Among the events is IGNITE, a two-day activity where first-year students get to know faculty, staff and each other in preparation for the year ahead. The event begins today at 1 p.m. and continues tomorrow at various locations on campus.

Today at 9 a.m. YSU President Jim Tressel will deliver his annual state-of-the-university address in the Chestnut Room at Kilcawley Center.

Welcome Week also includes the annual Kilcawley Center block party, a hip hop dance clinic, student organization fair, puppy palooza and dozens of other activities. Read the full list here.

Also featured is a concert at 7 p.m. Thursday by three-time Grammy winner Zac Brown Band in Stambaugh Stadium. More than 20,000 fans are expected to attend the concert.

