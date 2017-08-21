Students Return to YSU for Fall Semester
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Youngstown State University kicks-off a new academic year this week as fall semester classes start Wednesday and students partake in a variety of Welcome Week activities.
Among the events is IGNITE, a two-day activity where first-year students get to know faculty, staff and each other in preparation for the year ahead. The event begins today at 1 p.m. and continues tomorrow at various locations on campus.
Today at 9 a.m. YSU President Jim Tressel will deliver his annual state-of-the-university address in the Chestnut Room at Kilcawley Center.
Welcome Week also includes the annual Kilcawley Center block party, a hip hop dance clinic, student organization fair, puppy palooza and dozens of other activities. Read the full list here.
Also featured is a concert at 7 p.m. Thursday by three-time Grammy winner Zac Brown Band in Stambaugh Stadium. More than 20,000 fans are expected to attend the concert.
Pictured at top: Photo from YSU Student Activities web page.
SOURCE: YSU News Center
Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
CLICK HERE to subscribe to our print edition and sign up to our free daily headlines.