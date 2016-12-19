Awards & Events

:
Superhero Academy Coming to Warren
By Blank | December 19, 2016

December 19, 2016
WARREN, Ohio – The Hippodrome Ballroom will offer two shows of the 2016 Superhero Academy on Jan. 21. Seating at 10 a.m. features a superhero-themed breakfast menu and the 1 p.m. seating is for lunch.

Children are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite superheroes. In addition to a superhero-themed buffet, the event will feature a meet-and-greet with each of the superheroes, an interactive “Superhero Academy,” a superhero stunt demonstration, a lesson about real-life superheroes and more.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children. A keepsake package can be purchased for an additional $15 that includes a personalized diploma from the academy as well as a turn on a rock-climbing wall.

For more information, call Moxie Events at 330 759 4570.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

