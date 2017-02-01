Sutliff Museum Takes Aim at Cupid with Valentines

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio — “Messages from Cupid: Vintage Valentines from 1840-1930″ is the title of the newest exhibit at the Sutliff Museum. The featured valentines from the United States, England and Germany will provide ideas to viewers for their own Valentine’s Day cards, said Melissa Karman, Museum director.

The Museum, operated by The Warren Library Association, is located on the second floor of the Warren-Trumbull County Public Library on Mahoning Avenue here. Admission is free, and the museum is handicapped accessible. Hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The museum is a memorial to Levi and Phebe Sutliff, who were operators on the Underground Railroad in Trumbull County. For more information, call 330 395 6575 or visit this website.

