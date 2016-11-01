Swanston Fund Seeks Child Wellness Proposals

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Swanston Charitable Fund is accepting proposals from nonprofit organizations that seek grants to fund the health and wellness of children in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

Those interested must submit a letter of inquiry by Friday, Dec. 16. Detailed information, including forms, can be found in the Swanston Fund section of the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley website, www.cfmv.org.

Swanston trustees believe that children’s physical health is key to them thriving and thus are committed to reducing obesity and improving nutrition and physical fitness of children in the two counties. Fund trustees also seek to address social and economic conditions that contribute to children’s poor health.

Swanston Fund and Community Foundation representatives will speak to those seeking grants at a conference, “Innovations 2.0: Building Healthier Communities,” which takes place Monday, Nov. 21 from 8:15 to 2 p.m. at the Avalon Inn in Howland.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.