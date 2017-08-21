Taiwanese Chefs to Visit Valley, Train Professionals

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Two chefs from Taiwan, Chi-wen Chen and Ching-Long Huang, will visit the Valley Sept. 5 to 8, as one of five stops across the U.S. in the 2017 Tour of Taiwan Gourmet Cuisines.

Chen and Huang will cook with students at the Mahoning, Trumbull and Choffin career centers. In addition, they will teach a master’s class to professional chefs in the area and serve a five-course meal at a dinner event hosted by the Regional Chamber and Florence Wang, former board member and senior adviser for the Asian market.

All professional chefs in the area are invited to attend the master training class with Chen and Huang at 2 p.m. Sept. 7 at The Bistro at the Mahoning County Career & Technical Center in Canfield. Cost is $100 per person. To register email or call Mary Beth Wyko at 330 744 2131, ext. 1212.

Chen is the chair of the Department of Food and Beverage Management at Ta Hwa University of Science and Technology; executive director of the Japan International Culinary Competition – Taiwan Area; chief executive officer of the International Taiwan Food & Beverage Challenge; chairman of the Chinese Hospitality Cultural Exchange Association; and director of culinary of the Asian-Canadian Special Events Association.

Huang is the executive chef at the Taipei Nong-Lai Restaurant; international judge of the World Federation of Chinese Cuisine; and professional member of the Chaine des Rotisseurs Bailliage de Taiwan.

SOURCE: Regional Chamber.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.