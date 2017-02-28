Economic Development

:
TBEIC Event Friday Looks at New Market Tax Credits
February 28, 2017

February 28, 2017
WARREN, Ohio — New Market Tax Credits is the topic of a Lunch & Learn program at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-13 Ohio, will attend the luncheon, sponsored by NEO Development and Finance Authority and presented by Development Fund of the Western Reserve. A Q&A will follow the lunch scheduled to run from noon until 1 p.m.

To register, visit http://www.123contactform.com/form-2493609/Event-Registration-Form

