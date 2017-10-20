TBEIC Hosts Inaugural Founders Exchange Oct. 30

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio — Startups and successful entrepreneurs will share ideas and suggestions on how to grow their businesses Monday evening when the Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center hosts its inaugural Founders Exchange.

Speakers will be Courtney Gras, co-founder of Akron=based Design Flux Technologies, a clean energy startup, and Adam Keck, founder of Modern Methods Brewing Co. in Warren.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with networking, the program and live music to follow. The cost is $5. Registration for the event is through Eventbrite.

TBEIC is a federally funded incubator aimed at growing energy technologies and allied products. It houses 11 tenants at its offices, 125 W. Market St., and 80 virtual companies. It recently secured funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission to develop a shared resource center for companies to research, test, and certify products.

