Team NEO Adds Director of International Business Development

0 0 0 0

CLEVELAND – Team Northeast Ohio has named Mindy McLaughlin as director of international business development. She joins Team NEO from JobsOhio, where she served as senior manager, global sales operations.

At Team NEO, McLaughlin will serve as a member of the Team NEO industry and innovation department involved in the recruitment of new business investment to Northeast Ohio with a focus on international business.

Team NEO is an economic development organization focused on Northeast Ohio.

Bill Koehler, CEO of Team NEO, welcomed McLaughlin to the organization.

“Her background and depth of experience in international business attraction, as well as her knowledge of Ohio’s economic development system, will allow her to quickly play a leadership role in our region’s international business attraction efforts,” he said.

McLaughlin joined JobsOhio as manager of foreign investment in 2011 before being named senior manager of global sales operations in 2015. Previously, she served as director of scheduling in the governor’s office, as a foreign service officer at the U.S. Embassy in Pretoria, and as associate director at The White House.

McLaughlin is a graduate of Ashland University with a degree in political science with minors in economics and French.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.