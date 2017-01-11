Awards & Events

:
Team Pennsylvania Names Winner Sed Director Emeritus
By Blank | January 11, 2017

January 11, 2017
Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Email this to someone

HARRISBURG, Pa. –Team Pennsylvania has named Karen Winner Sed, CEO of Sharon-based Winner International and the Winner Companies, as board member emeritus. The recognition was bestowed last month by Gov. Tom Wolf during a reception that honored two other directors of the foundation.

Team Pennsylvania is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization that describes its mission as working to connect private and public sector leaders to facilitate economic development across the commonwealth.

Winner Sed’s father, the late James E Winner Jr., was a member of Team Pennsylvania’s original board of directors.

Winner Sed, joined Team Pennsylvania’s board in 2004. She served as co-chairwoman of the organization alongside Govs. Ed Rendell and Tom Corbett from 2009 to 2012, according to a news release from Team Pennsylvania. She served in additional capacities as the chairwoman for the nominating/development and personnel committees.

“We should all aspire to have the dedication to community and the commonwealth that Karen exhibits every day,” said Ryan C. Unger, president and CEO of Team Pennsylvania, in a statement. “Her steady leadership through multiple transitions has been invaluable to our organization and we look forward to continuing to work with her as a board member emeritus.”

Wendie DiMatteo Holsinger, CEO of Palmyra-based ASK Foods Inc., was also honored at the event, as was Thomas Hagen of Custom Group Industries, based in Erie. Hagen was a founding member of Team Pennsylvania and the first board member to receive emeritus status.

Pictured: Karen Winner Sed, Gov. Tom Wolf and Wendie DiMatteo Holsinger.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

You may also like:

More from Our Experts

Greg Smith
Toastmasters
Click for Bio
Sam Boak
Boak & Sons, Inc.
Click for Bio
Dr. Lance Grahn
Kent State University at Trumbull
Click for Bio
Jim Klingensmith
L. Calvin Jones & Co.
Click for Bio
Lee DeRose
YESCO Electrical Supply, Inc.
Click for Bio
Adam Aebischer
Aebischer’s Jewelry
Click for Bio
July
Click for Bio
Stuart Gibbs
The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County
Click for Bio
Tim Petrey
HD Davis CPAs, LLC
Click for Bio
Bob Gearhart Sr.
DCW Group
Click for Bio
November
Click for Bio
December
Click for Bio