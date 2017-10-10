TEMA Raises Money for ‘Real Men Wear Pink’

0 0 0 0

LIBERTY, Ohio – TEMA Roofing Services is working to raise money for the American Cancer Society as part of the Real Men Wear Pink campaign with a goal of raising $2,500 in donations.

“Breast cancer affects everyone, it doesn’t matter if you’re a man or a woman. That’s why I’m stepping up to fight breast cancer with all I have,” said TEMA’s vice president Scott Froelich. “Since I’m in a position to make a difference within my community, I believe I have an obligation to do so. By raising money and awareness through Real Men Wear Pink, I’m helping to save more lives from breast cancer.”

For more information, call Scott Froelich at 330 272 0988 or email scott@temaroofingservices.com

To donate click here.

Pictured: Scott Froelich.

