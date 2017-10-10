Awards & Events

:
TEMA Raises Money for ‘Real Men Wear Pink’
By Blank | October 10, 2017

October 10, 2017
Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Email this to someone

LIBERTY, Ohio – TEMA Roofing Services is working to raise money for the American Cancer Society as part of the Real Men Wear Pink campaign with a goal of raising $2,500 in donations.

“Breast cancer affects everyone, it doesn’t matter if you’re a man or a woman. That’s why I’m stepping up to fight breast cancer with all I have,” said TEMA’s vice president Scott Froelich. “Since I’m in a position to make a difference within my community, I believe I have an obligation to do so. By raising money and awareness through Real Men Wear Pink, I’m helping to save more lives from breast cancer.”

For more information, call Scott Froelich at 330 272 0988 or email scott@temaroofingservices.com 

To donate click here.

Pictured: Scott Froelich.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

You may also like:

More from Our Experts

Bob Gearhart Sr.
DCW Group
Click for Bio
Tim Petrey
HD Davis CPAs, LLC
Click for Bio
Stuart Gibbs
The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County
Click for Bio
Jason Wurst
Tele-Solutions, Inc.
Click for Bio
Adam Aebischer
Aebischer’s Jewelry
Click for Bio
Jim Klingensmith
L. Calvin Jones & Co.
Click for Bio
Dr. Lance Grahn
Kent State University at Trumbull
Click for Bio
Sam Boak
Boak & Sons, Inc.
Click for Bio
Greg Smith
Toastmasters
Click for Bio
November
Click for Bio
December
Click for Bio