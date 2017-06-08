Test Local History Knowledge at Scavenger Hunt

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Mahoning Valley Historical Society is calling all history buffs to test their knowledge of local history June 23 and join Its scavenger-hunt-meets-road-trip contest.

Individuals and teams will begin the hunt at The Tyler History Center, following a set of clues that point to six different landmark sites throughout the Valley. “Lifelines” will be available for those who find themselves stumped, said Leann Rich, society external relations manager.

Participants should bring a smart phone or digital camera to record the landmarks. The final clue will lead to the finish line with a pizza party and soft drinks provided.

Registration begins at 5 p.m. and the race starts at 5:30. Independent transportation is required, and the cost is $5 per person. For more information or to sign up, call 330 743 2589.

