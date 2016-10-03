Thiel College Breaks Ground for $4.5M Expansion

0 0 0 0

GREENVILLE, Pa. — Thiel College broke ground Saturday — homecoming at the school — for a $4.5 million expansion of its science connector program.

The project is anticipated to add 7,850 square feet of academic space, officials said. The consolidated science education areas will include four enhanced labs that will enable more faculty and student research projects. Open collaborative areas on both floors of the atrium are linked to enhanced laboratory spaces dedicated to histology, environmental science, data analytics, and faculty and student research.

The structure will connect the Rhodehouse Memorial Science Hall and the Academic Center at their eastern ends.

“As our society strives to solve vexing issues in science and medicine, as it looks to produce new knowledge to improve the quality of life for future generations, and as it seeks out ways to protect and sustain our natural environment, we will depend on today’s college students—students at Thiel—to see the world differently, through new lenses, with creative ideas and new approaches,” said Susan Traverso, Thiel president.

The groundbreaking was attended by more than 200 alumni as well as members of the board of trustees.

“The road to this groundbreaking has been filled with collaboration, conversations and inspiration,” Barry Stamm, chairman of the board, said. “It has challenged us as a community to be good stewards of the investment of our donors while continuing to strive to meet the needs of today’s scholars.”

Thiel College, founded 150 years ago in the Lutheran tradition, offers 60 majors and minors, 25 varsity sports, and a 10:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students.

