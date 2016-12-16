Thiel College Campaign Raises Record $65 Million

0 0 0 0

GREENVILLE, Pa. – With the conclusion of the “Thiel 2016” campaign, Thiel College has set a new fundraising record, raising more than $65 million.

The public phase of the effort was announced at Homecoming 2015 with a goal of $60 million.

“This historic campaign has gathered momentum for Thiel College as we look forward from our sesquicentennial celebration,” said President Susan Traverso in a release. “The things we have been able to accomplish will help us to focus on ensuring student success and institutional vitality.”

Among the campus additions the campaign will fund are a new science connector between Rhodehouse Memorial Science Hall and the Academic Center, new seats in the William A. Robinson Theater, renovations in classrooms across campus and the James Pedas Communication Center.

Also created through the campaign were the Dietrich Honors Institute, the Greenville Nueromodulation Center Faculty/Student Research Institute and endowed chairman positions in the accounting and communication departments, as well as for the honors institute. An endowment was also given to support the college’s wrestling program, paying for a head coach.

“We have been inspired as we watched our alumni network, friends of the College and the Thiel community come together to support this campaign,” said Board of Trustees Chairman Barry Stamm. “Thiel 2016 was designed to impact every aspect of the student experience. Our donors were engaged, our alumni stepped forward and our students received the benefits of their generosity. This campaign has built our capacity for student success and strengthened our institution as we look forward to another 150 years.

As a result of the campaign, Forbes magazine named Thiel College to its “2016 Grateful Grad Colleges: The Top 200 Show-Me-The-Money Schools” list.

