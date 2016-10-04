Thomas Colloquium to Feature ‘Shark Tank’ Host

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Lori Grenier, an investor on the ABC series “Shark Tank,” will present the Youngstown State University Paul J. & Marguerite J. Thomas Colloquium at 7 p.m. Oct. 26, in Stambaugh Auditorium.

Greiner began by patenting her idea for a plastic earring organizer and grew the product into For Your Ease Only Inc., a multimillion-dollar international company where she serves as president. Since launching the company in 1996, Greiner has created more than 500 products, and holds 120 U.S. and international patents.

On “Shark Tank,” Greiner is an investor who helps start, grow or save businesses. Several of her Shark Tank investments are the highest success stories on the show to date, according to a YSU release announcing the Oct. 26 event.

Greiner also is the host of “Clever & Unique Creations by Lori Greiner” on QVC-TV.

She is the author of Invent It, Sell It, Bank It!, a national bestseller drawing from her success as an inventor.

Admission to the lecture is free, but tickets are required. They are available at the Stambaugh Auditorium box office or online.

