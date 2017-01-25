Thomases Endowment Gives to Sister Jerome’s Mission

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Thomases Family Endowment awarded $7,500 to the Sister Jerome’s Mission College program Tuesday morning. The grant will allow the program to admit an additional student for the spring semester.

The Mission College program provides first-generation college students from low-income families with financial assistance for food, clothing and transportation, as well as mentors to help them navigate college life.

“Helping students with these basic necessities is crucial because they are the things they need to get to class, focus on their studies, earn good grades and graduate well-prepared for jobs that will enable them to support themselves,” said Maraline Kubik, director of Sister Jerome’s Mission, in a release. “This grant will go a long way in helping these students who have so much potential but lack the financial support and guidance students from middle-class families usually take for granted.”

The Thomases Family Endowment is administered through the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation. The programs operated by Sister Jerome’s Mission are funded entirely by donations, Kubik noted.

“The Thomases Family Endowment is honored to have the opportunity to make the lives of these hard-working students easier,” said Deborah Grinstein, endowment director at the federation. “We look forward to their successful futures as we further our mission of making the world a better place.”

Pictured at the check presentation: Youngstown Area Jewish Federation Endowment Director Deborah Grinstein, Thomases Family Endowment Distribution Committee member Andi Baroff and Sister Jerome’s Mission director Maraline Kubik.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.