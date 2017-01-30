Thought Leaders

Thought Leaders: Bob Millich I

Bob Millich has worked for the city of Youngstown most of his life. Mechanic, pollution control, the airport, the health and law departments and today Municipal Court Judge– a post he’ll retire from in December. He’s seen the old Youngstown and today’s Youngstown. Here is Part One of Bob Millich’s exit interview.

