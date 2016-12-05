Thought Leaders: Father Ed Noga III
Hope in the heart of the City is how St. Patrick Church describes its mission. And that hope extends to Father Ed Noga’s ministry inside Ohio’s maximum security prison.
Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
CLICK HERE to subscribe to our print edition and sign up to our free daily headlines.
Sponsored by:
Sponsored by:
Sponsored by:
Sponsored by:
Sponsored by:
Sponsored by:
Sponsored by:
Sponsored by: